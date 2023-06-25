Zehnder Communications won 11 Telly Awards for videos it made for clients across multiple industries.
The New Orleans-based ad agency won three gold, seven silver and one bronze award for its video productions for Green River Distilling; South Walton, Florida; Origin Bank; Nashville Superspeedway and SweetBay coastal living community.
The Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials and digital video.
—
Fourteen south Louisiana attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA.
Rudy Aguilar, Sam Bacot, Steve Beiser, Mag Bickford, Patrick Beauchamp, Rudy Cerone, Kathy Conklin, Zelma Frederick, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Deirdre McGlinchey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Kristi Richard and Mike Rubin were recognized by the legal research directory.
The firm's bankruptcy/restructuring, construction, corporate/mergers and acquisitions, insurance, labor and employment, litigation: general commercial, cannabis law and financial services regulation: consumer finance compliance areas were ranked.
-
Two Baton Rouge attorneys with Butler Snow have been recognized by Chambers USA.
Lee C. Kantrow and David S. Rubin were identified as leaders by the independent legal industry referral guide.
—
Tirumalai Rangasamy, associate professor of research at the Center for Lung Biology and Disease, Department of Pathobiological Sciences at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, has won a prestigious science and innovation award for his research on chronic second-hand smoke exposure.
Rangasamy was named the 2023 Science and Innovation Center Abstract Award winner for his scientific abstract on secondhand smoke exposure in a mouse model.
Rangasamy's research focuses on COPD, allergic asthma, acute lung injury, septic shock and pneumonia caused by various bacterial species. He has been a member of the LSU vet school faculty since 2015.