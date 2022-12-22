When Dr. Jonas Fontenot left Louisiana two decades ago, he didn’t consider a return to be in the cards.
Fontenot, a Crowley native, moved to Houston in 2002 to study medical physics in the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at the MD Anderson Cancer Center-UTHealth Houston. At the time, he thought he’d be away for life.
It wasn’t until an opportunity to interview with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center arose in 2008 that Fontenot began eyeing a move back.
“I really didn’t know what to expect when I came, but I liked what I saw when I got here,” said Fontenot, who will officially take over as Mary Bird Perkins president and CEO Jan. 7. “What I saw when I got here was a blend of academic medicine and science that had been deployed within the confines of a community oncology setting.”
He also had a chance to leave again. Fontenot recalled that about seven years ago, he was recruited for a leadership position at a National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center outside of Louisiana.
As he mulled the opportunity, Mary Bird President and CEO Todd Stevens and the center’s former board chair, Brett Furr, presented him an offer he couldn’t refuse — an ascension from chief of medical physics to chief operating officer, with an eventual rise to president and CEO down the line.
“For me, the ability to take that path, to take on organizational leadership and continue to maintain that connection and grow stronger bonds with the community and our doctors and the other members of the cancer center, was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Fontenot said.
Ahead of his transition to the top post, Fontenot sat down with The Advocate to discuss his vision for the organization, his plans for rural expansion and the challenges ahead — and what it was like caring for Mike the Tiger in 2016. His comments have been edited for length and clarity.
How much will you lean on Todd Stevens for advice?
His organizational knowledge and his understanding of the reasons for why things have come to exist in the state that they do are invaluable. I am very much a believer of those who don’t understand history are doomed to repeat it. Having his ongoing involvement and ongoing role in the organization as we move forward in time, I think, is going to be incredibly important.
What will be your primary focus for Mary Bird Perkins?
Continuing to have great doctors and provide patients with excellent outcomes and great experiences is a focus point. One of the ways that you get great doctors is by resourcing them with the latest technologies, research programs and clinical trials that are out there. My commitment to our doctors has been to deliver to them tools that they will have access to that no one else can match. We’ve had that legacy now for a while. We’ve been a radiation oncology program — we’re working on an adaptive radiation therapy platform that’s truly novel and unique and will move the needle for patients with certain types of (gastrointestinal) cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases. We are continuing to make investments in our clinical research program.
You’ve talked about expanding cancer care to rural communities — how do you do that?
There are the logistical challenges of physical resources (in remote places). In that area, our Prevention on the Go program, which has associated with it three mobile medical coaches that are able to bring early detection and screening programs into rural and underserved populations, have done a tremendous amount of work in helping to bridge the gap between people who need access to care and those communities and the services they need. We’ll continue to build on that platform as an opportunity to, number one, bring services to where people live, and number two, to help build trust (with patients). That’s another big barrier to rural and community care programs, particularly oncology.
Do you have any specific markets in mind for expansion?
We’re thinking, in terms of growth, it wouldn’t make sense to us, at least to me, for us to go out to the Midwest somewhere and try to connect with rural patients there. We’re very much focused on patients and their needs in Louisiana and the Gulf South. Where I think you will be able to see progress in our focus is in some of those rural, outlying areas, underserved communities in Louisiana and in the Gulf South.
What other challenges does Mary Bird Perkins face?
I think a challenge of Mary Bird’s — which is similar to independent-minded health care organizations like ours, not only in cancer but in other areas of medicine as well — is the economics of the U.S. health care system that are continuing to push, whether accidentally or intentionally, toward a state of consolidation. For Mary Bird, I think one of our points of focus — it’s a key point of emphasis from our board, as embodied in our mission — is our independence, is our ability to empower our providers, our cancer doctors, to make decisions that they believe are in the best interests of their patients without having obstacles get in the way of their making those decisions.
What effect did COVID-19 have on cancer care?
Number one, I think it caused many people to forgo their annual screenings, to delay their annual early detection visit with their doctor. I think we’re seeing some consequences of that in terms of the stage at diagnosis for patients with certain types of disease. … It would not come as a surprise to take the position that there is a certain degree of vaccine hesitancy that we have met as a health care enterprise in the United States when it comes to protecting people from diseases that could be prevented. That has come up as an issue in COVID, and I think it’s going to end up being an issue that we have to tackle in cancer (as cancer vaccines are developed).
As other organizations invest in cancer care, how do you stay competitive in this market?
Number one, we continue, by virtue of our sole and exclusive focus in cancer, to make investments in leading-edge technologies, programs and people that other organizations are just not in the position to be able to invest in. The multispecialty hospitals of the world have a big challenge. Cancer is a service that they provide, but they have to support their emergency department, their general surgery department. They have to support pediatrics and their psych programs. There are a lot of needs that need to be addressed from a comprehensive care hospital. That’s a big challenge. That’s not a challenge that we have.
What was it like caring for Mike the Tiger?
It was really a special opportunity and not one that obviously comes along very often. I think the mechanism which allowed us to be in a position to collaborate on that project was the relationship between Mary Bird and LSU that we’ve had for a longstanding time. Members of our staff provide some physics support to the LSU Vet School, so there were some relationships there within the veterinary program. It was unexpected. It was a big challenge. It was not a scenario that obviously we were accustomed to dealing with. We were talking about logistics earlier — the logistics of transporting a 420-, 440-pound tiger around Baton Rouge to receive his cancer care was no small feat. It took a lot of thought and problem-solving abilities to make happen.