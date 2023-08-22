An energy company is looking at building a $426 million "green" hydrogen plant in Ascension Parish.
Monarch Energy said it expects the plant would create 44 jobs with an average annual salary of more than $63,000. Louisiana Economic Development said the facility would create 105 indirect jobs and 300 construction jobs at its peak.
The facility would use a carbon-free process to break water into hydrogen and oxygen, which would produce 132 tons of hydrogen a day. The hydrogen would be sold as a feedstock for industrial and chemical processes.
Monarch expects to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2025.
Emmet Fortuin, Monarch's director of business development, said several factors are playing into the 2025 date for a final investment decision.
"Green hydrogen is a new product and we predict that utility scale projects will take some time to get off the ground from a development perspective," he said in an email
The company anticipates commercial operations would begin in 2027.
Monarch is developing a similar green hydrogen project near Beaumont, Texas, that is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2026.
Kate McArthur, president and CEO of the Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said Monarch is looking at multiple sites in the parish for the facility.
The state is offering an incentive package that includes a $500,000 performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for site and infrastructure improvements. If the project moves forward, the company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.