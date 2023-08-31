The U.S. Department of Energy is gearing up for another multibillion-dollar round of funding for domestic electric vehicle production, including more money for EV battery material manufacturing, which is gradually ramping up in Louisiana.
The Department on Thursday announced that up to $3.5 billion in grants will be awarded to further boost domestic production of EV battery materials, such as battery cathode and anode materials, and electrolyte salts and solvents, among other things.
The agency issued a preliminary notice Thursday of its intent to award that money. A more formal announcement with application timelines and requirements is scheduled for October.
The agency gave $2.8 billion last year to 20 EV battery material projects, including a combined $320 million for Syrah Resources’ Vidalia graphite processing plant and Koura’s fluorochemical plant in St. Gabriel.
Both rounds of funding were spurred by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.
Koura is building the first U.S. manufacturing plant for lithium hexafluorophosphate, or LiPF6, at its St. Gabriel site. LiPF6, is an electrolyte commonly used in lithium-ion batteries.
Syrah Resources is expanding its natural graphite active anode material facility in Vidalia. The Australia-based company has a deal with Tesla to provide the active anode material for use in its batteries.
“We all know that while America has dominated the auto industry, we have historically relied on other countries for battery parts. No more,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a Thursday conference call with reporters. “This funding is going to help us create a resilient domestic supply chain for batteries that power EVs and our nation’s grid, and in keeping with our commitment to America’s workers, we’re going to prioritize projects that lift energy communities and empower workers to have a strong voice in the workplace and in this transition.”
The Department of Energy is also making roughly $12 billion available for traditional automakers to retrofit their plants for production of electric, hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Louisiana does not have any automobile manufacturing facilities.
Granholm said the $12 billion will be steered toward projects in longstanding automaking communities “to keep folks already working on the payroll.” Those projects must create high-paying jobs and prioritize collective bargaining agreements with its workers.
Preliminary applications for the $12 billion pot are due in October, and final applications are due in December.