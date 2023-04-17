When the land-based version of Hollywood Casino opens in the fall, the downtown property will have a new name.
The casino will be called The Queen Baton Rouge after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Monday unanimously approved a request from parent company, The Queen Casino & Entertainment, to change the name of the property.
Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, said the name change made sense. Two of the company's riverboats are DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.
"It's a good theme," he said.
About 33,000 square feet are being added to the casino atrium by turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's more than 750 slot machines and 18 table games will be moved onto land.
The Queen will be the first land-based casino in Baton Rouge. Queen Casino & Entertainment also owns the Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to open on land in October 2024.
Work on the $85 million expansion started in August 2021. Downey has said construction took longer than expected due to high levels of the Mississippi River. Because the casino is close to the levee, work can't go on when the river is over a certain height.
The Queen will feature a DraftKings sportsbook and a dedicated smoking patio with a bar. The casino will have five restaurants: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar, Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge, 1717 and The Loft at 1717.
Ronnie Johns, chairman of the gaming control board, said he toured the renovations at the casino about a week ago and came away impressed.
"It's going extremely well," he said. "It's going to be first class."