About 200 food service workers at local Our Lady of the Lake hospitals are set to lose their jobs at the end of May, after the company they work for lost a contract with the system.
In a letter to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Morrison Healthcare said 196 workers at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital will lose their jobs effective May 31.
Morrison said it “reasonably anticipates” the affected workers will be hired by Sodexo, which now has the contract to operate the cafeterias at the three local Our Lady of the Lake hospitals.
Our Lady of the Lake officials said employees that move from working to Sodexo from Morrison will have “favorably comparable compensation.”