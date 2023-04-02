Baton Rouge
Zoe Johnson has been hired as a policy analyst for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
Johnson will use her skills as a macro social worker to analyze data and advocate for policies that will help provide young children with the resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.
She earned a bachelor's degree in studio art from Tulane University and a master's in social work from Columbia University.
--
Jude Bourque has joined the litigation practice group of Jones Walker.
Bourque spent nearly three decades as a senior litigator in the Medical Malpractice Section of the Louisiana Department of Justice, defending health care providers.
He earned a bachelor’s in business administration, cum laude, from what is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a law degree, cum laude, from Tulane University School of Law. While in law school, Bourque was junior editor of the Tulane Maritime Law Review and a winner of the appellate Moot Court competition.
New Orleans
Colleen Jarrott has joined Hinshaw & Culbertson as a partner.
Jarrott has more than 20 years of litigation experience in a wide range of industries, as well as advising oil and gas industry clients on legislative and regulatory matters related to carbon capture, utilization and sequestration. She spent the past seven years with Baker Donelson and nearly 10 years before that with Slattery, Marino & Roberts.
She earned a bachelor's degree in politics from The Catholic University of America and a law degree from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. While in law school, Jarrott served on Law Review. She served as a clerk with U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Robert H. Hodges Jr.
She is president of the New Orleans Bar Foundation.
--
Emily Remington has been named as director of development for the Bureau of Governmental Research.
Remington is the first director of development for BGR. The new position encompasses membership and broader fundraising for the organization. She has a background in public policy and nonprofit leadership, including working for the Scott S. Cowen Institute for Public Education Initiatives at Tulane University, CASA Jefferson, the French Quarter Management District and 504HealthNet.
She earned a bachelor's in English with a minor in political science from Wake Forest University and a master's in public policy from George Washington University.
--
Anjali Dooley has joined the corporate practice group of Jones Walker.
Dooley has more than 20 years of experience in legal private practice and is a former health care executive and in-house legal counsel.
She earned a bachelor’s from the University of Illinois, a master’s in business administration in international marketing and finance from DePaul University, a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and a certificate of business excellence in venture capital and private equity from Columbia University.