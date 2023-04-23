Forum 225 has named its board of directors for 2023-24.
Tyler Litt, NewSchools Venture Fund is president; Meagan Collman, Emergent Method, is president-elect; Meghan Pecaut, Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation, is treasurer; Alysia DesCoteaux Guin, Raising Cane’s River Center, is vice president of communications; Sinella Aghasi, Kids’ Orchestra, is vice president of corporate partnerships; Nick Moore, General Informatics, is vice president of leadership; Logan Cox, Madewood Homes and Keller Williams, is vice president of membership; Leland Moss, Abt Associates, is vice president of service and Taylor Stirling, Emergent Method, is secretary.
At-large board members are Ethan Melancon, Louisiana Department of Education, Ashley King, Cadence Insurance, Chelsea Brumfield, American Heart Association, Antonio Carriere, Louisiana Department of Administration, Adam Chapman, Politisigns, Brianna Jeansonne, East Baton Rouge Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Meagan Molter, Louisiana Chemical Association, Tucker Roussel, Gatorworks, Caitlyn Fontenot, Ochsner Health, and Josef Ventulan, Louisiana State Law Institute.
Forum 225 is a leadership and service organization for Baton Rouge young professionals.
--
Shirley Barbara Anthony, of St. Francisville, is the first recipient of the Louisiana Enhancing Aging with Dignity Through Empowerment and Respect Lifetime Achievement Award.
Anthony is the co-founder and immediate past president of LEADER, as well as a legal nurse consultant.
LEADER's mission is to champion person-centered communities where aging adults and their care partners are valued, respected and honored.
---
Kristy Simmons, a nurse at Woman's Hospital, was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Mentorship award at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses’ 2023 Global Surgical Conference & Expo.
The award recognizes individuals who exhibit a commitment to strengthening career development, leadership skills and connections to help nurture professional and personal development of a perioperative nurse colleague.
Simmons is a lifetime member of AORN with more than 42 years of experience in perioperative nursing, of which 39 have been spent at Woman’s. She has served on numerous AORN task forces and committees at the state, local and national levels.
She was honored with AORN National Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award and AORN National Outstanding Achievement in Perioperative Evidence-Based Practice Award, both in 2014; and Perioperative Nurse of the Year, AORN of Baton Rouge Area in 2015.