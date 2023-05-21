Baton Rouge
Mike Carter has joined Kean Miller as chief information officer.
Carter has more than 20 years experience in information technology, including owning a consulting company.
He will be responsible for technology, data security and disaster recovery at all of the firm's locations in Louisiana and Texas.
--
Aaron Savoy has joined Zehnder Communications as senior digital strategist.
Savoy has experience in search engine marketing, paid social media and programmatic advertising campaigns. Prior to joining Zehnder, he served as the associate director of paid media at Incubeta.
--
Dr. Christopher Tom Trevino has been named vice president, physician executive — Baton Rouge market emergency services for Our Lady of the Lake Health.
Trevino will help to improve outcomes at Our Lady of the Lake Health's six emergency rooms, which treat about 200,000 people a year.
He has held numerous medical director roles at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension since joining the staff in 1999, when it was called St. Elizabeth Hospital. Trevino will continue to serve as chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
He serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Louisiana National Guard, as medical director of Emergency Medical Services and fire services in Ascension and as medical director of the Ascension Parish sheriff's crisis response team.
Trevino earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport.
--
Parker Hay has been promoted to Baton Rouge service center manager for Southeastern Freight Lines.
Hay started with the company as a management trainee in the Monroe service center and has held various leadership positions with Southeastern Freight, most recently as assistant service center manager in Baton Rouge.
New Orleans
Sarah Guidry has joined the New Orleans office of Kean Miller.
Guidry practices with the business, corporate, real estate and hospitality groups.
She earned a bachelor's in sociology from LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College and a law degree and certificate in civil law from the Tulane University School of Law.
--
Jim Carlson has been named acting/interim chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College.
Carlson replaces William Wainright, who was recently named president of Southeastern Louisiana University.
Carlson has served as vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and external affairs of NTCC since 2018. He jointed the Louisiana Community and Technical College System in 2005.
He earned a bachelor's and a master's in speech communication and rhetoric from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University.