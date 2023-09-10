Baton Rouge
Anzilla Gilmore has been hired by LSU as associate vice president for facility and property oversight,
Gilmore comes from Rice University, where she served as the interim associate vice president of facilities, engineering and planning and FEP diversity and inclusion program director. She has more than 23 years of experience in architecture, facilities planning and project management, and is a registered architect in Texas.
She earned a bachelor's in architecture from Prairie View A&M University, a master's in architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington, a graduate certificate in equality, diversity and inclusion from Boston College and is a doctoral student in leadership and learning in organizations at Vanderbilt University.
New Orleans
The Ehrhardt Group has promoted two employees.
Traci D. Howerton is now account supervisor of marketing and content. She has more than 20 years of experience in public and media relations, marketing and advertising. Before joining TEG, Howerton worked as a consultant with an emphasis on brand management and public relations.
She earned a bachelor's in mass communications, with a concentration in public relations and broadcast journalism, from Nicholls State University and a master's in history from the University of New Orleans.
Katie McKeogh is account supervisor of public affairs. She spent five years as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and in various roles on Capitol Hill.
She earned a bachelor's in public relations and a bachelor's in history, both from the University of Georgia.
--
Madeleine Briscoe has been hired as chief philanthropy officer for The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter.
Briscoe has been chief development officer of Girl Scouts Louisiana East since May 2019. Earlier, she held leadership roles with Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis and the Purdue University Research Foundation.
Briscoe serves as a board member for the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
She earned an undergraduate degree from Butler University.
--
Dr. Tucker Madden has joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group on the north shore.
Madden is seeing patients at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Money Hill Walk-In Clinic in Bush and at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Internal Medicine - Lakeview Court in Covington.
He earned an associate's degree in nursing from Louisiana Tech University and a medical degree from LSU Health Science Center – New Orleans. Madden completed his family medicine residency at LSUHSC – Lake Charles.
--
Steven A. Friedman has been named chief financial officer of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.
Friedman will continue his responsibilities as president of finance and investments. He replaces David Demmon, who spent the past seven years as CFO.
Friedman joined Pan-American Life in 2018. Before that, he was senior managing director of Guggenheim Securities’ Financial Institutions Group. He has over two decades of experience advising U.S. and internationally based companies across the life, property-casualty and reinsurance sectors.