Baton Rouge
Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4.
Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates.
Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Baton Rouge and his fellowship training in hematology and oncology at LSUHSC in Shreveport.
Zatarain earned her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her internship and residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Baton Rouge and completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She served as chief resident and chief fellow in her respective training programs.
Auldyn Hirschey and Christi Gaubert, nurse practitioners, and several additional team members who have worked closely with Shows and Zatarain, will join them at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Shows will have clinics in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and the Baton Rouge General campus, while Zatarain will practice at the cancer center’s physician offices at Woman’s Hospital and Essen Lane.
--
MaryBeth Wilkerson has joined Adams and Reese as government relations coordinator in the Baton Rouge office.
Wilkerson is the former public policy manager for the Louisiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and a former governmental affairs associate for The Louisiana State Medical Society.
She earned a bachelor's in communication and information science from the University of Alabama.
--
Scott Bardwell will serve as chair of the 2023 Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.
Bardwell is the president of Bardwell Homes. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas A&M University.
The other members of the board are: Chris Pike, Canebrake Builders, first vice chair; Angela Poirrier, Acadian House Design + Renovation, second vice chair; Michael LeBas, HOUSETIPS, associate vice chair; Daniel Kennedy, ProSource Wholesale, treasurer; Karen Zito, president and CEO, HBA|GBR, ex officio; Shane Marler, Marler Construction Co., immediate past chair.
The board of directors for the association is made up of Scott Alexander, Assurance Financial; Diane Baum, Baum Environmental Group; Taylor Braud, Traditions; Gil Broussard, Gil Broussard Bldr; Brandon Dodson, A.P. Dodson; Fritz Embaugh, Plus One Design + Construction; Lee Foster, DSLD Homes; Rusty Golden, Le Jardin Development; Mike Gorman, Gorman Brothers - Appliance/Lighting; Matthew Holmes, Holmes Building Materials; Kathy LaBorde, Gulf Coast Housing Partnership; Nathan Spicer, Spicer Construction; Bridget Tate, Capital City Lighting; and Chris Van Pelt, M&M Glass Company.
New Orleans
Jonathan Koenig has been named managing partner of Wegmann Dazet CPAs effective Jan. 1.
During his decades with the firm, Koenig has helped numerous local business owners overcome obstacles and achieve success. He will lead the Wegmann Dazet team, which has offices in Metairie and Covington.
He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from LSU.
---
Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program.
Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
Bordenave has worked in education for nearly 20 years in Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago; and New Orleans.
---
Gerald Duhon has been named executive director of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute.
Duhon will employ his 25-year experience in nonprofit management, workforce development and food service to carry out the institute’s mission to educate a diverse community to sustain the hospitality industry. He spent the past six years as executive director at Café Reconcile, a nonprofit that helps young adults with workforce training.
Prior to running Café Reconcile, he served as the director of philanthropy at Second Harvest Food Bank.
--
James H. Johnson has become a partner of Perrier & Lacoste.
Johnson joined the firm in 2017 and specializes in construction law, defense against personal injury claims, insurance coverage litigation and products liability.
He earned an undergraduate degree from Loyola University New Orleans and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.