BATON ROUGE
Kasey Melancon has been promoted to director of Sentinel Pension, a division of the accounting firm of Faulk & Winkler.
Melancon joined the firm in 2017 as a pension administrator. He was promoted to senior manager of business operations in 2021.
--
Dr. Yun Shen has joined the faculty of Pennington Biomedical Research Center as an assistant professor-research in the Chronic Disease Epidemiology Lab.
Shen's current research is focused on best practice management of people with diabetes, especially the role of metabolic risk factors and their interactions on the risk of diabetes. He previously spent two years at the research center as a postdoc student.
He earned a medical degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.
---
Dr. Cherie Pucheu-Haston has been promoted to associate dean for clinical programs at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Pucheu-Haston will serve as a leader of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, handling oversight of daily operations, directing all clinical operations and overseeing management of the faculty, staff and house officers. She has been a member of the LSU Vet Med faculty since 2011.
She earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from LSU Vet Med and a doctorate in immunology from North Carolina State University. She previously completed a veterinary dermatology residency at North Carolina State.
--
Kourtney D. Jones has joined the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson as an associate practicing environmental law.
Jones previously worked as an extern with the Louisiana House of Representatives Legislative Black Caucus and as a law clerk in the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
She earned a bachelor's in political science, cum laude, from Spelman College and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. Jones served as a clerk for Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Fredericka Wicker.
NEW ORLEANS
Michelle Hebert was recently promoted to director of development at Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana.
Hebert spent the past two years as a development manager at Volunteers of America, making sure donors were cultivated and engaged.
--
Kevin F. Moran has been selected as CEO of WDG | Architects Engineers.
Moran has been with WDG for eight years, most recently serving as COO.
---
Shelbi Copain has joined The Ehrhardt Group as assistant account executive.
She earned a bachelor's in musical theatre and communications and a master's in marketing and communications, both from Loyola University New Orleans.
--
Elizabeth "Liz" Broekman has been named Southshore market president for OnPath Federal Credit Union, overseeing seven locations across the New Orleans Metro area and Thibodaux.
Broekman previously worked for Fidelity Bank, the American Red Cross and the YMCA.
She earned a bachelor's in art education from LSU.
--
Ron Brade has been appointed senior vice president of administration and chief operating officer for Xavier University of Louisiana.
In the newly created role, Brade will coordinate areas of the university, including infrastructure, security, communication, physical and financial sustainability, and risk.
He previously served as associate vice chancellor for strategic sourcing and chief procurement officer at the University of North Texas System. Before that, Brade spent 29 years working for the federal government, at agencies such as NASA, the CIA and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.
He earned a bachelor's from Virginia Tech and a master's in public administration from The George Washington University.
--
Elizabeth McGee has been named CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group.
McGee joined the restaurant operator in November as chief operating officer.
She has 25 years in the casual dining restaurant industry, including executive roles with Apple Gold Group, a Applebee's franchisee, and Dine Equity, the franchisor for Applebee's.