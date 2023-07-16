Baton Rouge
Allyson Smith is the new graphic design coordinator at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Smith has worked with Hands Producing Hope and Trader Joe's.
She earned a bachelor's in graphic design from LSU.
New Orleans
Jessika Scallion is the new administrator at Beacon Behavioral Hospital - Northshore.
Scallion has more than 15 years of experience in behavioral health administration and helped open the north shore location in 2015. She has more than 26 years experience in the mental health field.
LaToya Martin has been hired as manager of the emerging business program at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
She replaces Rocsean Spencer, who was promoted to chief diversity officer of the convention center.
Martin previously was senior compliance officer with the City of New Orleans, Office of Supplier Diversity.
She earned a bachelor's in sociology from the University of New Orleans and a contract compliance administrator certification from Morgan State University for Continuing and Professional Studies.
Ryan Gootee General Contractors has made the following recent personnel moves.
Dustin Ducote was promoted from assistant project manager to project manager.
Will Daigle was hired as a project engineer.
Brooke M. Hathaway has joined Kean Miller as a partnership-track associate.
She is practicing with the offshore energy and marine litigation group in the firm's New Orleans office.
She earned a bachelor's in political science, magna cum laude, from LSU and a law degree, magna cum laude, from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. Hathaway was Substance & Citation Editor of the Loyola Law Review and a judicial extern to U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon of New Orleans