Baton Rouge
Mark Juneau III has joined JD Bank as vice president commercial lender for its loan and deposit production office.
Juneau has more than 25 years of banking experience and has worked in the Baton Rouge market since 2009. He most recently worked as vice president commercial lender for United Community Bank.
He earned a degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated from the ABA Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University. Juneau is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.
—
Brandi Chambless has joined Stirling as an adviser in its Baton Rouge office.
She earned a paralegal certification from the LSU Paralegal School, a bachelor's from the University of Louisiana Monroe and a master's in business administration from LSU Shreveport.
New Orleans
Trey Parker and Geoff Cover have joined the staff of RiseImpact Capital, a tax credit development, finance and syndication firm focused on historic rehabilitation, affordable housing and renewable energy.
Parker is the director of acquisitions and origination. He is a tax credit attorney who has more than 15 years experience as developer and investor legal counsel.
Cover is the chief financial officer. He is a former consulting partner in the New Orleans office of Carr, Riggs & Ingram and has more than 15 years of public accounting experience.
—
Dr. Benjamin Watkins has joined the Children’s Hospital New Orleans' Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders as director of its stem cell transplant and cell therapy program.
Watkins, a nationally recognized pediatric hematologist oncologist, has also been appointed clinical professor for the department of pediatrics’ section of pediatric hematology-oncology at Tulane University School of Medicine.
He previously was associate professor for the department of pediatrics, director of high risk leukemia and lymphoma program and director of global oncology program at Emory University and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he also completed a pediatric residency. Watkins also completed fellowships at Emory University School of Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
—
Jeanne Keene has been appointed community outreach director for Dignity Memorial New Orleans.
Keene will provide marketing support for pre-planning advisers and family service counselors at seven Dignity Memorial properties: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie, Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Marrero, Mount Olivet Cemetery in Gentilly, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, and Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden in Covington.
She has more than 35 years of experience, having worked for Eagan Insurance, Pre-Need Funeral Programs, Stewart Enterprises and Mayflower National Life Insurance Co.
—
Wayne Leeper is the new division manager of the Covington Division for Waste Pro.
Leeper has more than 30 years of industrial management experience, including stints with Pacorini Metals and Kajun Kettle Foods.
He will oversee more than 30 Waste Pros who operate 27 vehicles and provide services to more than 10,000 customers.
—
Meg Miles has been named chief advancement officer of the Louisiana Children’s Museum.
Miles previously served as the executive director of YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists), an organization that empowers young people through visual arts and entrepreneurship training. She spent a decade working in the arts and culture sector in New York City.
She earned a bachelor’s in art history from Oberlin College and holds a certificate in business excellence from Columbia University Business School’s Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals.