A month after Amedisys announced Option Care Health would acquire it in a $3.6 billion deal, UnitedHealth has offered to buy the Baton Rouge-based home health company for $100 a share.
Amedisys said the all-cash offer from UnitedHealth, which it received May 26, could reasonably expected to be a superior proposal to the offer from Option Care Health. UnitedHealth and Amedisys are discussing the proposal further. But Amedisys said it remains bound to the merger agreement with Option Care Health, and the merger agreement does not allow it to call off the transaction in favor of an alternative deal.
Amedisys noted that there can be no assurance that the discussions with UnitedHealth will result in a transaction
UnitedHealth said the deal is a 26% premium over Amedisys' closing stock price as of Friday. UnitedHealth is familiar with Louisiana-based home health companies; it completed a $5.4 billion merger of Lafayette's LHC Group earlier this year.
The offer from UnitedHealth "was a complete surprise" but one that shows the scarcity, value and importance of home health care assets, Jefferies said in a research note. The global investment firm tracks the health care industry.
Some analysts have expressed skepticism about the Option Care-Amedisys deal.
Under the terms of the Option Care Health merger agreement, shareholders would receive just over three shares of Option Care Health stock in exchange for every share of Amedisys they own. As of mid-morning Monday, Option Care is trading at around $30.50 a share. Amedisys was trading at $90.62.
Shares of Option Care dropped 16% when the deal was announced a month ago, but rallied on Monday's news about the UnitedHealth offer.
The pullback in the stock price means Option Care will have to offer more shares or cash to top the UnitedHealth offer, Jefferies said. That could lead to a pushback from shareholders.
The Amedisys board will likely favor the UnitedHealth bid, unless there are sweetners from Option Care or concerns that federal antitrust regulators turn down the deal, Jefferies noted.
Option Care Health offers infusion therapy, or health care through intravenous methods. Its home- and clinic-based services include IV antibiotic treatments, nutrition care, chronic inflammatory disorder management and neurological disorder care. The company has 11 infusion suites and pharmacies in Louisiana, including locations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Covington, Hammond and Lake Charles.
The Amedisys-Option Care Health transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and is set to close by the end of the year.
Under the terms of the Amedisys-Option Care deal, if either side calls off the transaction then reaches an alternative deal within a year, they would owe the other business a $106 million termination fee.
This story will be updated