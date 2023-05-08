DAWn Audio, a start-up that creates compatibility between digital audio networks, allowing musicians to collaborate online without having to email audio files back and forth, won the top prize at the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week pitch competition.
The team, which includes Diego Pinzon, Leo Simanonok and Mandy Ortiz earned a $100,000 investment price, committed by members of the Red Stick Angel Network.
DAW stands for "digital audio workstations," which artists use while producing their work. The company helps tie different workstations together, bridging incompatibilities between systems.
Pinzon, who serves as CEO of the business, said the prize will help DAWn Audio with its current round of fundraising. The company wants to raise $750,000 to help scale out its team in order to reach its goal of having 17,000 paying artists by December 2024.
To do this, DAWn Audio wants to hire a head of strategic partnership to market the company to musicians, and build out a pilot program of student ambassadors who serve as interns. The program was launched at Tulane University and Pinzon wants to take it nationally.
DAWn Audio got its start in August 2020 when Pinzon was a senior engineering student at Tulane. The goal of the company is to recenter the music business on promoting collaborations between artists and get away from how the industry has been commodified.
“Artists love making music on their terms,” he said.