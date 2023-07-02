Baton Rouge
Laura Eiklor is the new ExxonMobil Baton Rouge plastics plant and resin finishing plant manager.
Eiklor replaces Kristin Thomas-Martin who is now regional polyethylene sales manager, products solutions in Spring, Texas.
She has 15 years experience with ExxonMobil, starting as a contract engineer at the Baton Rouge chemical plant. Eiklor has worked at ExxonMobil headquarters and at the company's Beaumont Chemical Plant.
She earned a degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.
New Orleans
Bruce A. Cranner has joined Milling Benson Woodward as a partner.
Cranner's practice is focused on health care providers and includes noncompete disputes, licensure matters and business disputes. He has 40 years experience defending medical liability, product liability and general insurance cases.
He earned a bachelor's in English from Tulane University and a law degree from Tulane University Law School.
Magdalena Majka has joined as of counsel.
Majka will handle legal research and writing in the areas of medical malpractice defense, product liability and commercial litigation.
She earned a master of laws degree from the University of Warsaw and a master of laws degree with distinction from Tulane University Law School. Majka served as a judge in the District Court of Warsaw, Commercial Division.
--
Gregg Quinlan has joined JD Bank as vice president commercial lender for its loan and deposit production office in Mandeville.
Quinlan has more than 24 years experience in the banking industry.
He is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
---
Gerald “Jess” Waltman III has joined Gordon Arata as an associate attorney.
Waltman will primarily work with the firm’s banking, construction and energy clients focusing on litigation matters. He previously worked for Davis & Crump in Gulfport, Mississippi.
He earned a bachelor's, cum laude, from the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi and a law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law. While in law school, Waltman was awarded the Robert C. Khayat Award for Outstanding Service to the Mississippi Law Journal and the Outstanding Law Student Award. He served as president of the Student Bar Association, as the executive online editor and alumni coordinator of the Mississippi Law Journal and as editor-in-chief of the UM Business Law Newsletter.