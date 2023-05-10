Stirling Properties and Level Homes are teaming up for a 48-unit townhome development in Geismar near La. 73 and Interstate 10, the two companies announced Wednesday.
Dubbed Arabella at Dutchtown Homes, the townhome development will be located near Belle Savanne, a single-family home neighborhood that Level Homes is building. The townhomes will have three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. They’ll be built for potential renters.
Level Homes will build the townhomes, and the Architectural Studio is leading the project’s design. A news release said construction will begin on the first townhomes later this month, and the development is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
Stirling Properties will oversee development and accounting oversight for the project. BH Management will handle daily onsite management and leasing.
“The population of Ascension Parish has grown significantly over the past 10 years and is projected to continue, and we believe this is an ideal product type for this market on a site that is extremely well located within the market,” Townsend Underhill, Stirling’s president of development, said in a statement.
The developers said the new townhomes will fit the needs of residents looking for a home without the financial and maintenance hassle of owning one directly. It also falls into a fast-growing sector of U.S. housing — the “build-to-rent” market.
“Level Homes is excited to be a part of the Arabella development adjacent to our Belle Savanne, for-sale community,” Level Homes Managing Partner Todd Waguespack said in a statement. “Our company has an extensive track record of developing high-quality, master-planned communities throughout Southeast Louisiana. We look forward to creating value-driven homes and a unique residential experience for the Prairieville area.”