In his 12 years of working for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Scott Taylor couldn’t help but have countless discussions with co-founder and CEO Brandon Landry about the direction of the company.
But over the last six months, Taylor said, he and Landry began having conversations about their “future roles” at the Louisiana-themed restaurant chain, which now extends to 75 locations across 13 states with an average volume of $5 million per restaurant.
Those talks culminated Wednesday in Taylor’s ascension from president and chief operating officer to CEO, with Landry staying on as board chairman.
“We just have this relationship where I know his vision for the brand, but I also know strategically how we can grow the brand,” Taylor said in an interview.
Though the company opened a satellite office in Atlanta last year, Taylor said the company will “absolutely” continue to be headquartered in Baton Rouge. No more than 10 employees work in the Atlanta office, while upward of 50 work at the Baton Rouge mothership.
“We went to Atlanta really looking for some technology folks that we just couldn’t find here, unfortunately,” Taylor said. “We wanted to keep everything here, but we just didn’t have the applicants qualified for the roles here. It’s just a deeper market.”
Taylor said the DNA of the company will remain the same. However, Walk-On's will continue looking into upgrades, including but not limited to new technology, building prototypes and menu options.
The technology enhancements in the works this year include a new website, a new online ordering system and new point of sales infrastructure.
“It’s just a huge lift on the technology for consumers and teammates,” he said.
Landry said in August that Walk-On’s has plans in the works for upward of 200 restaurants, which are anywhere from concept to reality at this point. Those expansion plans should continue, Taylor said, and international locations are still in play.
Taylor said Walk-On’s is hosting potential franchisees for markets in Mexico, including Mexico City and Monterrey, in the next few weeks. The company has also received interest from restauranteurs in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as western Europe.
“For us it has to be … the right relationship, the right fit,” Taylor said. “We don’t have to go international, but if there’s the right opportunity with the right franchise group, we’re looking at it.”
Taylor, like Landry, will have to juggle myriad responsibilities while inheriting the Walk-On’s CEO role. He’s on a number of advisory boards, including the Louisiana Restaurant Association. He’s also set to chair an advisory board for the tourism, hospitality and event management department at the University of Florida’s College of Health and Human Performance.
However, Taylor said his Walk-On’s team is still his top priority.
“My primary focus is 150% Walk-On’s,” he said.