When a recruiting agency reached out to Chris Dawson to talk to him about becoming CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, he wasn’t familiar with the brand.
Dawson was based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as president of paint and collision at Driven Brands, the parent company of Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Driven Glass and Meineke. The closest Walk-On’s was two hours away.
“I had to do some research,” he said. “I watched videos, read articles, got in my own cars and visited multiple restaurants. I was excited what they had done.”
The fact that Dawson had to drive a couple of hours to find a Walk-On’s is something he wants to fix. The Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars recently opened its 78th restaurant and plans to open 15 or more locations by the end of the year. 10 Point Capital, the Atlanta-based private equity firm that bought a stake in Walk-On’s in 2020, wants to see that number grow much further. 10 Point has experience in helping Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Slim Chickens grow nationally.
In announcing Dawson’s hiring, Scott Pressly, managing director of 10 Point, said that Walk-On’s would be a 500-plus restaurant brand.
“We want to open as many units are as needed,” Dawson said. “Whether that’s 200, 500 or 1,000, we are up to the challenge.”
In the course of its 20-year history, most of Walk-On's growth has been in the Southeast, in college towns. But Dawson said the company is open to going anywhere in the U.S., as long as the franchisees are a good fit.
"There's nothing off the table," he said. "But we're not interested in rushing growth without the right partners."
Brandon Landry, who co-founded Walk-On’s, and Pressly both pointed to Dawson’s experience growing franchises. Dawson helped scale up Take 5 Oil Change when Driven took over the brand in 2016; the chain has grown since then from 50 to more than 800 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
The key to growing a company and increasing its scale is to develop consistency based on repeatable systems and processes. Dawson said he learned that lesson both in working with franchise operators and as a franchisee. He spent more than six years as a Cici’s Pizza franchisee in Columbia, South Carolina.
“I know what it’s like to lay your head on the pillow at night, wondering about how you’re going to make ends meet,” he said. “I’m very sympathetic to the needs of franchisees and wishing you had more help and were better supported.”
To help with that end, Dawson said he wants to add leadership to support growth and expansion. That includes hiring a chief financial officer, chief marketing officer, chief development officer and chief operating officer.
"The franchisees are the most important," he said. "We want to surround them with franchise-driven individuals."
Depending on the situation, the new executives will work out of a combination of Walk-On’s Baton Rouge headquarters, the company’s Atlanta satellite office or from their homes. About 50 people are based at company’s local headquarters, while about 10 work in Atlanta.
“There’s been no decision made about relocating any offices,” said Dawson, who plans to work in both Baton Rouge and Atlanta.
Dawson said it took about a month between his initial contact to being named CEO. He replaced Scott Taylor, who took over as CEO in January after Landry stepped down to become board chair. Taylor, who served as president and chief operating officer of Walk-On’s for 12 years, said in a LinkedIn post the time was right for him to leave the company.
While there is ample competition nationally for restaurants where you can drink beer, eat a burger and watch sports, Walk-On's is different, Dawson said. When customers were asked why they went to the restaurant, the most popular answers were for the quality of the food and because of the people working there.
"They named sports the third," he said.