BATON ROUGE
Tim Hardy, a member of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors, was elected vice chair of the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors.
Hardy will be in line to become ACCT Board Chair in 2024.
He has served on the LCTCS board since 2010 and has been an ACCT board member since 2016.
Hardy is a partner in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson. His focus is on environmental law.
Ochsner Baton Rouge has made the following staff changes:
Dr. Susan McNamara is a primary care physician who recently transferred to Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage. McNamara has been on the staff at Ochsner since 2000. She earned a medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Kate Freeman now practices family medicine at Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage. She earned a medical degree from the LSU Health School of Medicine in Shreveport and completed the family medicine residency program at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Dr. Kantha Kolla has joined the staff as a hospitalist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. She earned a medical degree from GSL Medical College in India and a master’s in public health from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Kolla completed an internship and residency at the University of Maryland Capital Region Health (formerly known as Prince George Hospital Center).
Amy Copeland is now a medical psychologist at Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal. She earned a bachelor's in psychology from the University of California San Diego and a master's and doctorate in clinical psychology from State University of New York at Binghamton. Copeland completed a clinical internship at the University of California San Francisco, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in public service and minority mental health with a specialization in substance abuse and HIV.
Allis Armato now assists in colorectal surgeries at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge and sees patients at Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge. She earned a master’s in physician assistant studies from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
Ashley Carline, a nurse practitioner, has joined the OB/GYN staff at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. She earned a bachelor’s from Louisiana Tech University, a bachelor’s in nursing from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University and a master’s in family nursing from the University of South Alabama.
Brittany Draper, a nurse practitioner, is now on the staff at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. She earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s in nursing from the University of Texas Health & Science Center.
NEW ORLEANS
Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald has made the following personnel moves
Ryan Evans has been hired as vice president, public relations. Evans joins BMF after spending the past ten years at Bond Moroch, (recently acquired by BMF) where he held various public relations positions. He started his career as a policy advisor on Capitol Hill.
Anna Corin Koehl, who has been with the agency for 15 years, has been promoted to senior vice president.
Julie O’Callaghan, who joined the firm in 2012, has been promoted to director of client services.