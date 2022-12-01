Chuck Spicer has worked as an administrator in every kind of health care market imaginable: faith-based, academic, for-profit, nonprofit, pediatric, adult, suburban, rural — you name it.
Spicer spent about six years at Texas Health Resources before a nearly five-year stint as chief operating officer at UT Health East Texas. From there, he moved to OU Health in Oklahoma, serving in various leadership roles over 17 years, including a three-year period as president and CEO.
But the opportunity to lead Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center as its CEO felt like a convergence of all those experiences. He said the OLOL opportunity intrigued him because of the Lake’s wide-ranging portfolio of facilities and services in both rural and urban settings, as well as the hospital’s faith-based mission.
“Here I am almost 30 years into my career, and I’ve kind of touched all the corners,” said Spicer, who took over OLOL in October and also serves as Baton Rouge market president for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the hospital’s parent organization. “I never planned to do that. It just happened to me. As I looked at the Lake, it’s kind of a sum of all the things I’ve ever done in my career coming back to me at one place.”
Spicer sat down with The Advocate for an interview about his plans for the hospital, as well as addressing challenges and opportunities. His comments have been edited for length and clarity.
How does Baton Rouge’s health care market compare to Oklahoma City?
This is a less fragmented market than Oklahoma City, meaning there are fewer players. It doesn’t mean the competition is any less intense. It’s a less fragmented market, which I think is good. Both cities and states have some challenges in terms of health care outcomes, not in terms of what happens in the hospital, but how people’s lifestyles put them in the hospital. There’s some similarities in terms of, both states rank in the bottom five. So that’s something that we can do better, is how do we get to people earlier in their life through our physician network, and make them healthier so they live longer, don’t have to be in the hospital as much. That’s already something that was going on before I got here.
How can OLOL manage workforce issues related to COVID-19?
For us, it’s how we look at flexibility of work. Not remote work, because a lot of we do can’t be done remotely. However, we are looking at things about bringing more virtual care and support in for our nurses, so while we may not be able to bring all the resources at the bedside, (we’re looking at) how can we bring in people that are there virtually to help them through and improve the care delivery at the bedside or in the clinic. We’re making real progress on that. I think we’ll have stuff that’s in place for the people who work with it on our team soon.
How do you deal with labor cost inflation brought on by the pandemic?
I think you can get better with staffing by bringing more virtual caregivers to the bedside. Maybe you’re at a remote site, coaching nurses their way through, helping them with their way through, physicians the same way. We would love to create more nurses. We’re going to have to get as many around that we can at the bedside, but we’re going to have to do it in creative ways like virtually. Nurses need to be able to do what they’re trained to do, which is provide nursing care, not to take out trash and change trays from food services. We’re going to have make sure we have those services around the bedside too, and I think we’ll get that.
What lessons have you learned from the pandemic?
I had to learn how to learn a bunch of things I didn’t know. The early days of the pandemic, I would get up at 1 o’clock in the morning, set my alarm to get on the phone with Taiwan or Hong Kong to get PPE. I didn’t know how to acquire masks. It was a big enough deal in big enough dollars to where it commanded me to be involved in the process. I had to learn how to be wrong a lot. We would take one turn and have to redo it and go back the other direction. I had to learn to be OK with, "You are going to make a mistake." The issue wasn’t avoiding a mistake. It’s how you go back and correct it when you do.
What is the biggest challenge for OLOL outside of COVID-19?
I think workforce is a huge challenge for us. I think we have to go back and remind people why things like nursing are really critical and great jobs. There’s some parts of the country that are reporting a decline in nursing applications. I don’t think that’s going to happen forever. I think it’s going to flip back and be a booming field again, but we can’t train enough nurses. So we have to get better at finding other sources of labor that we can put around nurses to in addition to them to make care better.
What are the greatest opportunities available in the market?
I think the opportunity with LSU is tremendous. There are a lot of programs that are good in this community and available a lot of places. Cancer is a good example. We have a lot of people that provide cancer services in this community and do it pretty well. They don’t provide the comprehensive level of cancer services we do, and they can’t scale it with research. We’re going to do that together with LSU. We have a fantastic cardiovascular program. We will make sure it gets the recognition it needs. It’s tops. We have great partnerships in orthopedics and neurosciences with private physician groups, and we want to continue to make sure those are successful.
What discussions have you had with LSU’s leadership about the partnership?
I think everybody’s on the same page, and I just have to get on that page with them. I think the leadership there, Dr. (William) Tate has been fantastic. He’s got a real vision for the impact LSU can make nationally, internationally, driven a lot by research. He’s already proven his value and tremendous loyalty as a partner, and we will reciprocate that.
What are your plans for the Children’s Hospital? Or any other services in Baton Rouge?
Our plan is to take services that have had an incredible impact on our Baton Rouge region and market and expand that impact beyond this market regionally, statewide. Children’s (health) will be one of those. Cancer will be one of those. Cardiovascular will be one of those, and with our partners in other services like orthopedics and neuro. We will become more super-regionally focused than we’ve been because we just have really good blocks to build upon. And we will have a plan. I think the pandemic disrupted planning for everybody. You were just looking at what were you going to do next week. We are now going to be doing a comprehensive strategic plan that will tell us what we’re going to be doing in our key, major areas of focus for the next three to five years.