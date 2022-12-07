Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a Level II pediatric trauma center, the hospital announced.
The honor is bestowed by the American College of Surgeons, which requires applicants to treat a certain number of trauma patients each year and endure a lengthy on-site review process. Other criteria include having pediatric surgeons available within 15 minutes of a trauma patient’s arrival, prompt availability of pediatric specialists, continuing education for the facility’s trauma team, and trauma research participation.
An Our Lady of the Lake news release says the children’s hospital treats more than 1,000 trauma patients annually.
The hospital is the only facility in the Baton Rouge region to earn the distinction. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Children’s Hospital New Orleans also have Level II pediatric status.
The American College of Surgeons also hands out trauma center designations for adult-oriented facilities. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center earned Level I status for its adult emergency room in August, only the third Louisiana facility to earn the adult honor.
At the time, officials from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System said work was already underway to earn Level II recognition for the Lake’s Children’s Hospital.
“Receiving verification from the American College of Surgeons reflects the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health trauma team's commitment to providing quality trauma care, injury prevention, education and training,” Chuck Spicer, president of Our Lady of the Lake Health, said in a statement. “We are honored to have expanded our community's access to lifesaving trauma care for critically injured pediatric patients.”