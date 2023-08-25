The nonprofit organization that operates a statewide online charter school has purchased the former Dior Bar and Lounge building on Bennington Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting in January.
Foundation for Louisiana Students purchased the building at 4619 Bennington for $522,500 in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Baton Rouge-based Double RM LLC.
Foundation for Louisiana Students is the nonprofit operator of University View Academy, which operates a K-12 online charter school.
Dior Bar and Lounge has been closed since late January, when a shooting at the nightclub left 12 people injured. Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting.
The club turned in its liquor license in February, which meant it would no longer be allowed to operate as a business where alcohol is served.
Quentina Timoll, the superintendent of University View, said the plan is to demolish the building and turn it into parking for a future expansion.
“Ultimately, we would like to have a multipurpose building so that we can host student graduations, administer statewide testing, and hold professional development events for our educators and staff to eliminate the cost of renting facilities for the various events we host each year,” Timoll said in an email
The school’s operations are centered around Bennington and Valley Creek Drive. Its offices are in the former LABI headquarters at 3113 Valley Creek and it turned the former Comfort Suites University hotel at 3045 Valley Creek into teaching space. The school is about to finish turning the former Triple A Bar and Funny Bone comedy club at 4715 Bennington into a STEAM activity center.
University View has more than 3,600 students statewide and 300 teachers and staff.