While rising interest rates, persistently high inflation and increasing insurance costs are having an impact on all sectors of Baton Rouge real estate, local experts are fairly optimistic about the state of the market.
Speakers at the Trends in Real Estate seminar Thursday said the market for single family homes remains strong, office occupancy rates are ticking up, there’s an immediate need for more industrial space, the amount of vacant retail properties is declining and apartment rents are going up.
And even though the national economy is starting to slow down as a result of the interest rate increases put in by the Federal Reserve over the past year, the forecast isn’t as bleak as it was during the Great Recession of 2008, said Kevin Fagan, a senior vice president with Moody’s Investors Service, who served as the keynote speaker.
“We have a relatively positive outlook for gross domestic product growth,” he said.
Even though the number of homes and the dollar volume of home sales were down in 2022, compared to the year before, market conditions remain strong, said Tom Cook, an appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport & Associates.
“2022 was way above from the sales we had from 2015 to 2020, but the numbers were down because we had such a banner year in 2021,” he said. “We could not keep the 2021 market going because it was too hot and growing too fast.”
Cook noted that when he was working as a Realtor in the 1980s, it took two to three months to sell a house. Now houses are being listed and selling in a few days.
The Trends seminar started in 1988 as a joint project of the commercial and investment division of LSU's Real Estate Research Institute. The goal of the program is to educate members of the division, their clients and other real estate practitioners in the Baton Rouge area about the local real estate market.