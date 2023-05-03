Option Care Health, an Illinois-based infusion company, announced Wednesday it has reached a $3.6 billion all-stock deal to acquire Amedisys and turn the Baton Rouge-based home health company into a subsidiary.
Under the agreement, Amedisys shareholders will receive just over three shares of Option Care Health stock for every share they own. Shares of Amedisys closed at $78.63 Wednesday, while Option Care Health closed at $32.79.
The combined company will be headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois, but in a statement Amedisys said it will maintain “substantial operations” in Baton Rouge and Nashville, where it has executive offices.
"This transaction unites two leading and complementary companies to provide unsurpassed care and superior clinical outcomes to patients," John C. Rademacher, president and CEO of Option Care Health, said in a statement.
The combined company will have more than 16,500 employees and 674 care centers across the U.S., with a projected $6.2 billion in annual revenue.
Rademacher will serve as CEO of the company, while Richard Ashworth, who recently started as Amedisys CEO, will move into a special advisor role.
In a fact sheet about the transaction distributed to employees and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amedisys said the acquisition will not affect employees in the home health, hospice and Contessa lines of business. Contessa is a health technology startup the company acquired in 2021.
The company said the deal may impact some overlapping corporate positions.
The deal, which has been approved by the board of both companies, is set to close in the second half of the year.