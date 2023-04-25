Baton Rouge-based Orion Instruments plans to close its Oak Villa Boulevard facility and will lay off 73 employees, its parent company told state officials in a workforce reduction notice.
Orion Instruments will let go of 20 employees by Sept. 15, 44 employees by Nov. 15 and nine employees by Dec. 15, according to its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The company, which was acquired by AMETEK Level Measurement Solutions in 2021, is located at 2015 Oak Villa Blvd. The company manufactures level control systems for industrial purposes, including magnetic level indicators and transmitters.
AMETEK did not provide a reason for the closure in its WARN letter.
