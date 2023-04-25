ACA.lagkeynote1.16.102517

Rick Lawrence, manager of engineering for Orion Instruments, talks with guests Barney Dupuis, left, and Ted Spillers about a magnetic level indicator during the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Baton Rouge-based Orion Instruments plans to close its Oak Villa Boulevard facility and will lay off 73 employees, its parent company told state officials in a workforce reduction notice.

Orion Instruments will let go of 20 employees by Sept. 15, 44 employees by Nov. 15 and nine employees by Dec. 15, according to its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The company, which was acquired by AMETEK Level Measurement Solutions in 2021, is located at 2015 Oak Villa Blvd. The company manufactures level control systems for industrial purposes, including magnetic level indicators and transmitters.

AMETEK did not provide a reason for the closure in its WARN letter.

This is a developing story.

Email Robert Stewart at robert.stewart@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @ByRobertStewart.