Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has sold its elderly housing complexes off Bishop Ott Drive near Lobdell Boulevard for at least $10.2 million, according to East Baton Rouge Parish property records.
In deals filed Thursday, the Our Lady of the Lake parent company sold Calais House, Chateau Louise, Assisi Village, Villa St. Francis and St. Martha's Village, according to property records. The buyer was Housing Preservation Inc., a Memphis, Tennessee group that acquires and rehabilitates properties that were developed through Department of Housing and Urban Development programs.
Calais House sold for $3.33 million, while Chateau Louise went for $3.67 million, property records show. Assisi Village fetched $3.19 million.
Property records show Villa St. Francis and St. Martha Activity Center sold for $100 “and other valuable consideration.” That kind of language in property deals is commonly used when buyers or sellers don’t want to reveal the full value of a transaction.
In a statement, Franciscan Missionaries officials said Housing Preservation Inc. "has an excellent reputation and history of long-term ownership of HUB-subsidized housing."
“In conjunction with the ownership transfer, a related company was selected by the new owner to assume management responsibilities, and chosen because of their operational expertise, longstanding reputation, and positive reviews," the Franciscan statement said. "The ownership and management transition took place on April 19th, and we anticipate a seamless transition for all residents.”