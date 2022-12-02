Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees.
The regulator, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill with 82 violations over a recent 12-month period that inspectors believed could reasonably result in serious employee injuries, agency officials said Friday.
The rate at which federal inspectors found these serious violations between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31 was nearly three times higher the national average for salt and other non-metal mines, according to agency statistics.
Because of the number of serious violations at the Morton Salt mine, federal regulators issued one of their toughest enforcement actions, what's known as a "pattern of violations" notice.
The notice means the accused mine operator, in the agency's view, is a chronic violator that has demonstrated "a disregard for the health and safety of miners."
It's the first time since 2014 that the federal watchdog has issued one of these notices under the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Act for those kinds of violations, agency officials added.
“Congress put the pattern of violations authority in the Mine Act for a reason. Our action shows that we will use that authority and other tough enforcement measures to protect the safety and health of our nation’s miners,” Christopher J. Williamson, assistant secretary for mine safety and health, said in a statement. "The Mine Act is also clear that mine operators have the ultimate responsibility to keep miners safe and healthy."
Regulators added that of the 82 serious violations for miner safety that triggered the notice of a pattern of violations, 39% were issued for Morton Salt's "high negligence or reckless disregard."
In response to questions Friday, an agency spokeswoman wrote that that the federal mine regulator reviews the violations and injury history of almost 13,000 mines nationwide each year.
This past year, the Weeks Island mine was the only one in the United States that met the criteria for a pattern of violations notice, the spokeswoman added.
The pattern of violations revolved around the safety of mine shaft roofs and walls, known as "roof and rib" violations, and the prevention of potentially deadly mine collapses, agency officials said.
Morton Salt's media office did not immediately return an email for comment Friday. A representative of the miner's union said a joint statement was being prepared Friday.
The pattern of violations notice amounts to a serious warning with the threat of a potential halt in mining.
Agency officials said that if the Weeks Island mine is hit with additional, new serious health and safety violations, federal regulators can halt work in the areas where the new violations are found and can even keep the halt in place until the violations are eliminated.
Over the past two years, the Weeks Island mine has amassed more than 380 federal safety violations of any severity and has had 15 accidents. Most of those accidents resulted in the injury of at least one worker, though most injuries were relatively minor, a mine safety agency database shows.
The violations have resulted in Morton Salt paying nearly $227,000 in penalties so far, the agency database shows.
In 2009, a miner at Weeks Island was killed when a 50-by-20-foot section of rock roof up to 3 feet thick collapsed on him. Mine regulators found the support system for the mine "was not designed, installed and maintained" properly.
Safety at Louisiana's other manned salt dome mines has garnered attention in the recent past. In December 2020, two miners at Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine in Iberia Parish died in a roof collapse.
Mining for salt at the nearly two-mile-wide Weeks Island salt dome in south Louisiana has occurred since 1902. Morton Salt took over operations in 1947.
A current count of employment at the mine wasn't immediately available, but state and federal records and industry reports have variously listed worker totals between 100 and 160 people.
The salt dome deposit at Weeks Island starts at about 140 feet underground and extends to about 20,000 feet deep. Morton's deepest mine shafts have reached 1,400 to 1,600 feet underground, according to state permit records and an industry research report.
Though the Morton brand is probably most known for table salt, the company sells salt for a variety of other uses too.
The Weeks Island mine produces rock salt for chemical and agricultural uses. More than half of the mine's production goes toward road salt to keep winter ice off roads in Midwestern markets, the company has said.
In 2017, company officials announced a $35 million modernization at Weeks Island to boost capacity to 2.3 million tons per year. Production, however, has averaged around 1.3 million tons annually between 2016 and 2021, company officials told Louisiana regulators.