SCORE to host business startup seminar Tuesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on how to start a small business from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as myths and realities of entrepreneurship, critical success factors, components of business ownership, legal issues and business plan basics.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
Lamar officials to discuss advertising campaigns
Officials from Lamar Advertising will talk to the Public Relations Association of Louisiana-Baton Rouge Chapter at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
Austin Jackson and Thorne Warner will discuss incorporating out-of-home advertising with public relations campaigns. They will also talk about what messages are most effective on billboards and how to measure success through advertising.
Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for guests. To register online, go to pralstate.org. RSVPs are encouraged.
First Startup north shore neighborhood event set
Empowering Northshore Entrepreneurs, Startup Northshore’s first New Orleans Entrepreneur Week in Your Neighborhood event, will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 27 at Palmettos on the Bayou in Slidell.
The free event will bring together local entrepreneurs, startup innovators and investors.
The program will feature a panel discussion on scaling your business from the north shore where entrepreneurs will share their own stories and insights on what it takes to grow a successful business in the local ecosystem.
After the panel, there will be a CEO roundtable session during which attendees will have the chance to talk to some of the region’s most successful entrepreneurs.
To register, go to startupnorthshore.com
Troyer Builders enters Baton Rouge market
Troyer Builders, a Metairie builder of luxury custom homes, has expanded into Baton Rouge.
Troyer has built more than 400 homes in New Orleans and the north shore.
The company provides clients with a complete team of architects, designers, and contractors in one centralized camp.
Pennington professor gets $1.8 million grant
David McDougal, an assistant professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, has been awarded a $1.8 million federal grant to study why Type 1 diabetics develop hypoglycemia and finding better ways to treat the condition.
McDougal, an assistant professor in the Neurobiology of Metabolic Dysfunction Laboratory, recently won the five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Hypoglycemia is a life-threatening period of low blood sugar that can make clinical management of diabetes patients challenging.
McDougal said there are no approved therapies aimed at preventing hypoglycemia in people with diabetes, so the only way to reduce the condition is short-term adjustments in insulin doses. This can lead to unwanted increases in blood sugar.
The study will look at the role leptin plays in regulating hypoglycemia. Leptin is a hormone released from body fat and McDougal proposes that stimuli that lower levels in the body, such as exercise and drinking alcohol, cause people to be more vulnerable to hypoglycemia.
The Backpacker opens north shore location
The Backpacker, a Baton Rouge-based outdoor store, has opened location on the north shore.
The store is at 3908 La. 22 in Mandeville.
The business, which sells apparel, shoes, gear and kayaks, was founded in Baton Rouge in 1974. The Backpacker also has a Lafayette store.
MR Engineering acquires Tatum Engineering
The Baton Rouge firm of MR Engineering & Surveying has acquired Tatum Engineering & Surveying.
Tatum has operated in the greater Baton Rouge real estate development market since 1988. MR Engineering was established in 2009.
Mickey Robertson, who owns MR Engineering, worked for Tatum for six years after he graduated from LSU. He said it was an honor to be approached by Jim Tatum about a merger.
The deal establishes a team of five professional engineers, three professional land surveyors and support staff. Tatum will remain with MR Engineering as a consultant.
Hammonds Sills acquires Monroe law firm
Hammonds, Sills, Adkins, Guice, Noah & Perkins has acquired the Monroe law firm of Hayes Harkey, Smith, & Cascio.
The combined firm has nearly 30 attorneys with offices in Baton Rouge, Bossier City and Monroe. It will operate under the Hammonds Sills name and will be led by managing partner Alejandro “Al” Raeshod Perkins. Monroe-based attorneys John Saye and Thomas Hayes IV will become special counsel to Hammonds Sills.
Baton Rouge-based Hammonds Sills represents more than 60 school districts across the state.