Baton Rouge
The Louisiana Society of Association Executives recently installed its 2023 Board of Directors.
Anna Zebeau of Associated Builders and Contractors Inc.-Pelican Chapter, Baton Rouge, is president.
John Wyble of Leadership Concepts, Baton Rouge, is president-elect.
Jamie Freeman with the Tatman Group, Baton Rouge, is secretary/treasurer.
Lisa Williams of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, Metairie, is immediate past president.
The board of directors is
Linda Alwood, Alwood & Associates, Baton Rouge
Lauren Bergeron, Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association, Baton Rouge
Guy Cormier, Police Jury Association of Louisiana, Baton Rouge
Thea Ducrow, Ducrow Consulting, Baton Rouge
Zondra Jones, Louisiana Northshore, Mandeville
Ashley Politz, Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Baton Rouge
Taylor Stanley, Visit Lake Charles, Lake Charles
Nicole Walker, UpLIFTD, Baton Rouge
--
Whitney Boyd has been promoted to vice president, Baton Rouge Market for the Bank of St. Francisville.
Boyd is serving in a lead role opening the banks’ first Baton Rouge branch. She has 17 years of banking experience most recently serving for five years as the assistant vice president and branch manager at The First, A National Banking Association, in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
New Orleans
Kristin Shannon has been named executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation.
Shannon replaces Susan Maclay, who became interim executive director of the Louisiana State Museum.
The LMF supports the work of the LSM, which operates museums at nine locations throughout the state, including the Cabildo, Presbytere, and the Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint in New Orleans and the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.
Shannon’s previous executive experience includes launching and leading Emeril Lagasse’s foundation and serving as general manager of the Orpheum Theater.
She is a graduate of the College of William & Mary.
--
Megan Balch has joined The Idea Village as program director.
Balch will be responsible for developing and overseeing The Idea Village’s programs, including IDEAinstitute and VILLAGEx. She will work to further cultivate and grow New Orleans’ startup community.
She was the CEO of Flagpole NYC, a designer swimwear and beachwear company that she co-founded and ran for over 10 years, before relocating to New Orleans during the pandemic.
She earned a bachelor's in media, culture and communications from New York University.
---
Ryan Gootee General Contractors of Metairie recently promoted five team members
Katie Boyer has been promoted from assistant project manager to project manager.
Greg Gritter has been promoted from project manager to senior project manager.
Jake Hammant has been promoted from project engineer to assistant project manager.
Lizzie Normand has been promoted from accountant to controller.
Seth Thomas has been promoted from assistant project manager to project manager.