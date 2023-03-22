BATON ROUGE
Vernique Huey-James has been promoted to Duplantier Restaurant dining room and special events manager at St. James Place.
Huey-James has been with the retirement and senior living community for more than 25 years, holding jobs including certified nursing assistant, dining services administrative assistant and dining services manager.
--
Brent Hicks has joined Baker Donelson as a shareholder in the firm's Construction Group.
Hicks has more than 20 years of experience in representing owners, contractors, subcontractors, insurers, engineers, designers, architects and other industry professionals in all aspects of construction law. He was previously a partner with McGlinchey Stafford, where he served as co-chair of the government contracts and construction practice groups.
He earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
NEW ORLEANS
Metairie Bank and Trust has added three new board members.
David W. Perlis is president and co-owner of Perlis Inc., a third-generation family-owned retailer with three stores in south Louisiana. His grandfather Rogers Perlis and aunt Sharon Perlis served on the board for many years.
John P. LeBlanc is CEO of Metairie Bank. He became CEO in February 2022. Before that, he had nearly 30 years in the banking industry, including serving as chief financial officer of the Bank of New Orleans and chief operating officer of Hibernia Bank.
Michael A. Gennaro is president of Metairie Bank. He has 35 years of experience in banking. He has been with Metairie Bank for 10 years, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief commercial lending officer.
--
Sara Barnard has joined Gambel Communications as senior partnerships officer and media director.
Barnard has worked for daily and alternative newspapers, online media and magazines in major markets. She was the first employee of the New Orleans edition of The Advocate when it launched in 2012 and worked with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to build out media products for the 1996 Summer Olympics.
---
Brett Evans has joined the staff at Xavier University of Louisiana as associate vice president for advancement and campaign programming for the Office of Institutional Advancement.
Evans has 20 years of experience in administrative and fundraising roles in the higher education and nonprofit sectors. He previously served as assistant vice president for development at Baylor University and was an administrator in the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine.
He earned a bachelor's in political science from Columbus State University and a master's in public administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.