The 230-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $40.8 million to a New York investment firm.
Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
A Trademark spokeswoman confirmed the sale, saying the deal allows the company to concentrate on the retail and office components at Perkins Rowe.
“*Our leasing team will continue to attract interesting, fresh concepts to serve the community of Baton Rouge as a premier shopping, entertainment and dining destination,” Trademark said in a statement.
Units in the Terraces rent for between $1,035 a month for a 606-square-foot studio apartment to $2,359 for 1,662-square foot three-bedroom, three-bath apartment.