Baton Rouge
Jeff Plauche has joined Bernhard Capital Partners as an operating partner.
Plauche has 25 years of construction and construction management experience, most of it with Boh Bros. Construction Co. He most recently served as senior vice president, project development of Boh Bros.
He earned a bachelor's in construction engineering from Louisiana Tech University and master's in business administration from LSU.
—
Eric Powell has been selected by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the new resident inspector at the River Bend nuclear power plant in St. Francisville.
Powell joined the NRC in 2008 as an engineer in the office of new reactors.
He earned a bachelor’s in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee.
—
Dr. Rhett Stout has been named director of the division of laboratory medicine at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Stout is responsible for overseeing the facilities under DLAM's management and the laboratory animal residency program, which educates and mentors veterinarians seeking accreditation in this specialty of veterinary medicine. He is also LSU's attending veterinarian, overseeing the care of Mike VII, LSU's beloved live tiger mascot.
He has served the vet school since 1997, holding a number of positions including instructor, associate professor in the department of pathobiological sciences and associate director.
—
Lesley Tilley has been named regional vice president of operations for Our Lady of the Lake Health.
Tilley will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of Our Lady of the Lake Health’s mental behavioral health service line, Our Lady of the Lake North, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Our Lady of the Lake Assumption, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston and other ambulatory sites.
She has been with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center since 2018. Before that, she was vice president of population health for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System from 2015 to 2018.
—
Cardiovascular Institute of the South has added four cardiologists to its Baton Rouge area clinics.
Dr. Phillip Smith is an interventional and structural cardiologist at the Baton Rouge and Zachary clinics. He specializes in diagnosing and treating patients with valve disease, structural and congenital heart conditions.
Dr. Ryan Gullatt is an electrophysiologist at the Baton Rouge and Zachary clinics. He specializes in treating patients with conditions such as atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias.
Dr. Abdullah Munir joined the Zachary clinic as an interventional cardiologist. He is trained to diagnose all forms of cardiovascular disease and perform interventional lifesaving procedures.
Dr. Shashi Gavini will join the Baton Rouge and Prairieville clinics on Sept. 1 as a general cardiologist. She will focus on women’s heart health.
—
Paige Gagliano has been named director of development for the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
Gagliano was the theater’s first director of development. She has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit fund development, working with organizations such as The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, The Arc Baton Rouge and Theatre Baton Rouge. Gagliano also has more than 35 years of experience directing professional, community and educational theater.
New Orleans
McGlinchey Stafford has added three attorneys to its New Orleans office.
Pamela Gautier is joining the enterprise litigation and investigations practice group as of counsel. Her practice focuses on defending insurers in personal injury, premises liability, insurance coverage matters and product liability.
She earned a bachelor's in psychology from LSU and a law degree, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Taylor Lombardo has joined the financial services litigation practice group as an associate. Lombardo represents national banks, lenders, servicers and other financial institutions in state and federal court.
She earned a bachelor's in international studies from LSU and a law degree, cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Melissa Losch is now of counsel with the labor and employment practice group. Losch has a focus on guiding school boards and public entities with constitutional law and discrimination claims, special education issues and concerns under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
She earned a bachelor's in psychology, cum laude, from Southeastern Louisiana University and a law degree from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
—
Will Barrois has been promoted to vice president and manager of the commercial advisory division of Stirling.
Barrois has been with Stirling since 2002 and has been vice president and regional manager for the eastern Gulf South division since 2014.