The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting
Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes and evaluated efficiency in order to streamline the procedure for zoning applicants.
Mr. Nola’s Glitter was honored as the small business of the year. Mr. Nola’s Glitter started out of a spare bedroom four years ago. The company is now in an anchor retail space in Marrero and has become a destination for craft lovers.
Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor of Delgado Community College and the Office of Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement, was honored with the Chairman’s Champion Award. She has led her team to make Delgado courses more concise and aligned with industry needs.
Michael B. Victorian, an attorney in the Baton Rouge office of Phelps Dunbar, has been named to the Lawyers of Color Annual Hot List.
The list spotlights early- to mid-career attorneys excelling in the legal profession. Victorian will be featured in the organization’s Hot List 2022 Issue available online at lawyersofcolor.org.
Victorian focuses his practice on labor and employment and commercial litigation.
Lisa Roache, CEO of Gainey’s, a precast concrete manufacturer based in Holden, was presented with the 2022 Robert E. Yoakum Award at the National Precast Concrete Association’s 57th Annual Convention.
This is the highest honor given by the association
Roache was an NPCA board member from 2006 to 2009 and has chaired several committees.
Gainey’s was founded in 1981 by Roache’s father, Richard Gainey. After his death, she took over the business in 1994.
Bliss Kelley Bernard, vice president of environmental/business development with G.E.C. Inc. in Baton Rouge, has been named one of ﬁve 2022 Young Professionals of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies.
The award recognizes the accomplishments of engineers early in their career who have contributed to the industry and made an impact on society.
Bernard was honored for her work on the Queen Bess Island Restoration Project, which serves as a model for future bird rookery restoration projects in Louisiana. She is a member of the Addis Town Council.