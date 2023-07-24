A 6.4-acre tract of land on Picardy Avenue has been sold to a Hammond development company that plans to build a 232-unit apartment complex on the site.
The Heights at Picardy LLC bought the land for $6.2 million in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was WCB Realty Investments LLC, which was set up by Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold.
The Heights at Picardy is the name that the Stoa Group plans to call the apartment complex that will be built at 8340 Picardy Ave. The plan is to build a 232-unit development, with one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across four buildings. Emily Phelps, a spokeswoman for Stoa Group, said the plan is to for construction of The Heights at Picardy to be underway by the end of the year.
Stoa is also developing The Waters at Millerville, a 295-unit development near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Millerville Road. The first units should be open by the end of the year. The company recently broke ground on The Waters at Bluebonnet, a 324-unit complex near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Airline Highway.