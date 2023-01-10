Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million.
The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
Tyler Gray, a spokesman for Placid, said in a statement the refinery is still evaluating the next steps for the use of the building. The company expects to make a decision on the property by the end of the month, he said.
Placid has about 300 employees at its Port Allen facility, which refines up to 82,000 barrels of crude oil per day. About 50 of those workers are on the non-operations side.
Level bought the office building at N. Fourth Street in September 2016 for $3.6 million. The company has since moved its operations into Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.