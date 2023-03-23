Placid Refining, a Dallas-based petroleum refining company, is set to move its headquarters to downtown Baton Rouge and will update its Port Allen facility, company and state officials announced Thursday.
The company expects the $66 million project to create 20 new jobs and 88 indirect jobs, according to a news release. It will also retain all 215 of its positions at the Port Allen facility.
Placid Refining bought an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge in January for nearly $4.8 million. The 19,376-square-foot building, located at 402 N. Fourth St., is the former office of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes.
At the time, Placid Refining officials said the company was still evaluating its next steps for the building.
Placid Refining has about 300 employees at its Port Allen facility, which refines up to 82,000 barrels of crude oil per day and has been in operation since 1975. About 50 of those workers are on the non-operations side.
Company officials said the investment will enhance the Port Allen facility’s ability to refine petroleum.
"This announcement is about growing our operations and centralizing in Louisiana," Placid President Rob Beadle said in a statement. "Placid has a long history in the state with operations centralized in Port Allen and employing generations of families, sometimes more than one member of a household. This investment is about transitioning our headquarters from Texas so we can better support our operations here at home."
To draw the $66 million investment here, Louisiana offered Placid Refining an incentive package that includes a performance-based retention and modernization tax credit of up to $500,000. Placid Refining is also expected to participate in the state's Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.
“Louisiana’s business climate has never been stronger, and companies like Placid see the growth happening across our state and want to be part of it,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “It is most evident through the scale and pace companies are reinvesting in the state.”
Anna Johnson, executive director of the West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, said the parish is "delighted" to have a "world-class partner" like Placid Refining move its headquarters to Louisiana and transform its Port Allen complex.
“With the team’s expertise and Placid’s network and success, they are poised to build upon an already incredibly strong team and platform that is nearly 50 years in the making," Johnson said in a statement. "Their economic vitality will further improve the refinery’s competitive position and continue to secure future growth.”
Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the move is a "vote of confidence" in the region's talent base and business climate.
“Placid is a strong community partner and good corporate citizen," Knapp said in a statement. "Our team, in collaboration with partners like the West Baton Rouge Chamber, is here to support existing companies in the region every day.”
This is a developing story.