The parent company of Popeyes has entered into an agreement with a Czech investment firm that will bring the iconic fried chicken chain to Czech Republic and Poland.
Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Popeyes and Burger King, announced the deal with McWin Tuesday. McWin plans to open 600 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Eastern Europe over the next 10 years, with the first locations opening next year.
David Shear, president international of Restaurant Brands, said in a statement the agreement was a big step in the company's ambitious expansion plans.
"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone with McWin, and we are confident that their strong experience in developing businesses will translate to successful expansions of our iconic brands in Eastern Europe," he said.
McWin is a private investment ﬁrm founded by Henry McGovern and Steven K. Winegar. Between them, the two men have built or operated more than 4,200 restaurants across the U.S., Europe and China, representing brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and Telepizza.
Popeyes, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has been focused on international growth. The company has opened its first restaurants in India and Romania this year, announced plans to re-enter China and South Korea and signed a deal for its first locations in France.
Popeyes has more than 3,800 restaurants in 30 countries.