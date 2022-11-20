William Henry Shane Jr. has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Jefferson Community Foundation's “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award.
The award recognizes an individual who made a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through their philanthropic giving, community service, actions, talents and dedication.
Shane co-founded Favrot & Shane Co. with H.M. “Tim” Favrot and is now one of the largest owners of multifamily residential real estate in the state.
Shane spearheaded the formation of what would be known as the Jefferson Economic Development Commission, or JEDCO, serving as the first chairperson. He also was one of three founding members of Greater New Orleans Inc., a regional economic development alliance serving the 10-parish region of Southeast Louisiana.
---
William “Bill” Balhoff, former managing director and CEO of Postlethwaite & Netterville has been awarded the 2022 Gold Medal Award of Distinction, the highest honor granted by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.
Since 1944, the award has been presented to CPAs whose influence on the accounting profession has been especially notable.
Balhoff has been instrumental in helping P&N grow into the largest Louisiana-based accounting firm. Both Accounting Today and CPA Magazine named him among the "Top 100 Most Influential People" in the accounting profession. The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants recognized Balhoff earlier this year with the LCPA Life Member Award.
---
Walter E. Blessey Jr. was named the 2022 Maritime Person of the Year by the Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans.
Blessey was recognized for his contributions to the maritime industry of Greater New Orleans.
He is the founder and owner of Blessey Marine Services in Harahan. Blessey started the company in 1978. It now has more than 750 employees, operating an inland tank barge and towing vessel fleet.
In 2019, Blessey was presented with a Coast Guard Meritorious Public Service Award to honor his contributions to the inland marine transportation industry.
He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a law degree from Tulane University. The university later presented Blessey with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the class of 1967.
--
Annette Droddy, executive director of the Louisiana Dental Association, was inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the International College of Dentists.
ICD is a dental honor society that recognizes outstanding professional achievements.
Droddy began her career at the LDA as the director of communications and public affairs in 2003 and was promoted to assistant executive director in 2011.
----
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced the winners of its 2022 Free Enterprise Awards.
E. Fredrick Preis Jr., a partner with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, won the Ed Steimel Achievement Award. The award honors long-standing membership and service to LABI and recognizes individuals who have committed extraordinary time and effort to improve the quality of life in Louisiana.
Amazon was honored as the Large Company of the Year. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. won the Small Company of the Year Award.
Terry Baugh, CFO of D&J Construction was named Businessperson of the Year. Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewing, was honored as Young Businessperson of the Year.
BASF Corp. took the award as Large Manufacturer of the Year. Elmer Candy Corp. was honored as Small Manufacturer of the Year.
Ochsner Health was honored as Workforce Innovator of the Year. The award recognizes those who have created education or workforce development initiatives to close the employment gap.
Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was named Economic Development Partner of the Year.