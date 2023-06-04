Baton Rouge
Dr. Phillip Allen has been named vice president, chief of surgery and perioperative services for Our Lady of the Lake Health.
Allen will oversee and lead the surgery department at the region’s only Level I trauma center and throughout the Baton Rouge region.
Allen joined Our Lady of the Lake Health in 2013, serving as an otolaryngologist, medical director of the graduate medical education department and, most recently, the associate chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
He serves as an instructor and lecturer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University and LSU Health Science Center New Orleans.
He is an LSU graduate, who earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. Allen completed his surgical internship and otolaryngology residency at the University of Cincinnati.
--
Lee & Associates has added three new agents to its Baton Rouge office.
Will Watson is a principal and partner, who specializes in the acquisition and exchange of self-storage facilities. He previously worked at NAI/Latter & Blum.
He earned a bachelor's in agricultural resource economics from the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the baseball team.
Alex Lorando is a director, with a background in multifamily housing sales and acquisitions. Lorando spent the past two years in sales for international tech firms and six years before that in the commercial real estate industry. He earned a master's in commercial property from the Lipsey School of Real Estate.
Tom McGee is an associate, who previously worked as a development associate for Commercial Properties Realty Trust. He earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU.
--
D’Andra Odom has joined the staff at Pennington Biomedical Research Center as part of the public and population health team.
Odom will coordinate the Community Research for Optimal Wellness Network (CROWN), a new program led by the LA CaTS Community Engagement and Outreach Core
CROWN is a statewide infrastructure of community members, health practitioners, patients and organizations aimed at improving the quality of health research in Louisiana.
She has more than 20 years of government experience and more than 10 years of public health experience. Odom previously held jobs in the Louisiana Department of Health and most recently served as health equity director for Aetna Better Health Louisiana.
She earned a bachelor's in computer information systems from Grambling State University and a master's in public administration from Southern University.
--
Jonathan Brouk has been named president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.
Brouk has served as interim president since March. Before that, he held various executive leadership roles at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, starting in 2016. Brouk began his career practicing corporate law in the health care group of a large national law firm headquartered in Chicago and a regional firm based in New Orleans
He earned bachelor's in economics, cum laude, from Tulane University and a law degree, cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago. While attending Loyola, he was awarded a Beazley Institute for Health Law and Policy Fellowship.
--
The TJC Group, a local consulting firm, has added four new staff members.
Jude Housewright is a project manager. He earned a bachelor's in marketing from LSU.
Natalie Kaczynski is a project manager who previously worked with the New Jersey Legislature. She earned a bachelor's in political science and a master's in public administration, both from Rutgers University, and is working on a doctorate in media and public affairs from LSU Manship School of Mass Communications.
Blanche Gallagher is a project manager who previously worked as division manager for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. She earned a bachelor's in public relations from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Sharon Sensley is an administrative assistant. She has customer service experience is in the medical services field.
New Orleans
Sandra K. Johnson has been appointed to the board of directors for Pan-American Life Insurance Group.
Johnson is the founder and CEO of SKJ Visioneering, a technology consulting company. She spent more than 25 years with IBM, where she was part of the team that developed the prototype for the Deep Blue chess machine and served as chief technology officer for IBM East and West Africa. Johnson authored and co-authored over 80 publications and is a master inventor with over 40 patents issued and pending.
She earned a bachelor's, summa cum laude, in electrical engineering from Southern University, a master's in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a doctorate in electrical engineering from Rice University.