A local commercial real estate firm has purchased an office building near Baton Rouge Country Club for $515,000 and plans to move its business there.
Grey Hammett of Hammett Group Real Estate bought the building at 3368 Brentwood from AMS Financial Group in a deal that closed Thursday. Bryant Butler of Beau Box Real Estate represented the seller.
The building is nearly 3,700 square feet.
Hammett said he plans to spend another $500,000 renovating the building and hopes to move his business in there in 90 days.
“This is the start of us expanding into other Gulf Coast markets,” he said.
Hammett and Brandi Chambless recently launched the Hammett Group. The firm has eight employees.