SCORE to host business startup seminar Tuesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on how to start a business from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as myths and realities of entrepreneurship, components of business ownership, funding and basics of creating a business plan.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
Apparel company CEO to speak to ACG Tuesday
Todd Andrews, CEO of tasc Performance, will be the guest speaker at the Association of Corporate Growth's July luncheon.
The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Windsor Court, 300 Gravier St., in New Orleans.
Tasc Performance, which has stores in New Orleans, Houston and Birmingham, Alabama, makes sustainable activewear from recycled materials and plant-based fibers such as cotton and bamboo.
Admission is free for association members, $65 for nonmembers. To register, go to acg.org/louisiana.
Registration open for LSU Executive Education’s fall development course
Professionals who seek to advance to senior or executive-level leadership are encouraged to register for LSU Executive Education’s Executive Development Program.
The next session of this nonconsecutive, five-day program will be Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 25-26.
Each participant in the program will undergo a comprehensive feedback process that gives them insight into their work performance and leadership skills. They will also engage in one-on-one coaching sessions with an experienced business coach that will assist them with developing an individual development plan.
The registration fee is $3,800 and the deadline to register is Aug. 7. For information, go to lsu.edu/business.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café open in Metairie
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has opened its second Louisiana location in Metairie at 701 Metairie Road, Suite 1A-103, in the Old Metairie Village Shopping Center.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based chain has about 100 locations nationwide, including one in Shreveport.
Taziki’s in Metairie operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cajun meat shop open in Central
Newoir’s Cajun Creations is open at 14455 Wax Road in Central in the Central Plaza shopping center.
The specialty meat market sells items such as house-made sausage, hogs head cheese, cracklings, boudin and stuffed chickens.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.