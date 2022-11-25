Brittney Pino doesn’t quite want to call Baton Rouge a buyer’s market for home sales. She doesn’t really want to call it a seller’s market, either.
Instead, Pino — a 20-year real estate veteran and owner of Brittney Pino and Associates — referred to it as a “freeze market” because both buyers and sellers are nervous about rising interest rates.
“Before, it was much easier where you could just kind of list the home and it would sell,” Pino said with a laugh. “Now it won’t be so easy.”
Not surprisingly, the Federal Reserve’s forceful interest rate spikes have upended the Baton Rouge area’s home sale market. Once red-hot during 2020 and 2021, the Capital Region logged 785 sales in October, the lowest monthly total since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
After a two-year selling bonanza spurred by low interest rates, federal stimulus infusions and pent-up demand, Baton Rouge’s housing market has seemingly corrected, and any potential entrants likely have to adjust to the new normal, real estate agents said.
Ballooning interest rates and a lingering inventory crunch have curtailed buyer demand, forcing greater price flexibility from sellers, who are reluctant to list because they also have to absorb a higher rate on their next home.
Pino likened the market to a speeding car that suddenly slowed down.
“It’s like you’re flying down the highway going about 100 miles per hour, a lot over the speed limit, and then you slow down to maybe like 60, 65, 70,” Pino said. “That slowdown from going 100 or 110 down to like 65 miles an hour feels like you’re going to a crawl. But really, in fact, we’re going the speed limit.”
Crunching the numbers
The past two years were bountiful for Capital Region home sales after COVID-19 briefly interrupted the market in early 2020.
Closed sales in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension — the three parishes tracked by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors — leapt from 10,930 in 2019 to 13,932 in 2021. Monthly sales totals held above 1,000 for all but four months from June 2020 to July 2022, including a high of 1,442 in July 2020.
As a result, buyers scooped up the market’s inventory, which is compounding the current housing crunch.
Available homes dwindled from 4,148 in 2019 to 1,408 by the end of 2021, according to GBRAR data. Meanwhile, months supply — a metric that reflects the estimated time to sell all remaining homes on the market — slid from 4.5 months in March 2020 to one month in January. The months supply for Baton Rouge was below 2 months from February 2021 to August and was 2.5 in October.
A “balanced” market has about 5 or 6 months supply, said Trey Willard, CEO of The W Group, a Baton Rouge affiliate of Keller Williams Realty.
“Everybody went out and absorbed the inventory because we had cheap money, low interest rates and pretty high demand for housing,” he said.
Amid the interest rate and inventory pressures, closed sales have hit a skid in the second half of 2022. Monthly sales collapsed from 1,240 in May to 785 in October, the latest data available from GBRAR. October was the first month with fewer than 800 closed sales since February 2020.
Pino said she saw a “pretty abrupt” shift in the market after the Federal Reserve began ramping up interest rates earlier this year. The average rate for a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed from 3.22% in January to 7.08% in late October before dipping to 6.61% last week, according to Federal Reserve data.
“We’re not seeing price adjustments have the same effect as they did before in a different market,” Pino said. “Right now, I think the buyer demand is just so low that even doing a $10,000 or $20,000 price drop isn’t going to make a huge difference.”
The market’s ‘new normal’
Realtors are still optimistic about the market’s outlook, assuming buyers and sellers can adjust to the “new normal” of higher interest rates, as Pino put it.
Pino said the decrease in competition is advantageous for some buyers, who no longer feel obligated to bid tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price.
“We are very much in line with kind of a normalized market,” Pino said. “Is it going to stay like that? I don’t know, but you can see a drastic shift back to what it was.”
Kimberly Christophe, owner of KC Homes, said the higher interest rates are an “eye-opener” for buyers who are used to rates hovering around 2% or 3%.
However, Christophe said she could see the market turning around in several months should interest rates level off or even retreat.
“We just have to adapt to where the market is now, continue to assure our clients that the rates will go down,” she said, “but in the meantime they can still purchase and then just refinance when the rates do drop.”
Kenny Hodges, president and CEO of Assurance Financial, said the new term being used is “date the rate, marry the house.” In other words, if you find a home you want, buy it now and refinance once interest rates go down.
“The rate you’re getting today is not the one you are stuck with for the life of owning the house,” he said.
Rising interest rates have impacted business at Assurance, one of the largest local mortgage companies. The number of mortgage applications has dropped by nearly 45% year to date compared to the same time in 2021, Hodges said. The dollar value of money being financed has posted a similar drop, he said.
Assurance’s financial model is based on home purchases, not refinancing, so Hodges said the business has been a “shining star” relatively speaking.
According to ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks the housing market nationally, there were 660,767 residential refinance mortgages in the third quarter, down from 2.05 million in the third quarter 2021.
Hodges said he hopes the Fed’s efforts to cool off inflation work and interest rates stabilize by the spring, when the market for homebuying picks up.
Willard noted that home values are still going up in Baton Rouge, which might convince some people to sell. The region’s median sales price swelled from $207,000 in 2019 to $254,000 through the first 10 months of 2022.
“Everybody thinks that prices are depreciating,” Willard said. “That’s not the case. Prices are still appreciating.”