Ruston-based Origin Bank is transferring its common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange, federal filings show.
The bank’s common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 22 under the “OBK” ticker, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It will continue to trade on Nasdaq until May 19.
Origin operates 60 locations in north Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. It had more than $10.3 billion in assets through the first quarter of this year, according to its quarterly report.
“Since our founding in 1912, we have been committed to providing meaningful value to our employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bank, said in a statement. “As a sophisticated and agile community bank serving communities across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, we look forward to joining many of the world’s leading and most prestigious companies that trade on the NYSE and are excited to leverage the NYSE platform and trading model for the benefit of our shareholders.”
Origin’s shares were trading above $26 as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Origin to the New York Stock Exchange,” John Tuttle, vice chair of NYSE Group, said in a statement. “As a highly respected community bank that emphasizes unwavering support and loyalty to its employees, customers, communities and shareholders, Origin is a welcome addition to the NYSE community of the world’s greatest companies.”