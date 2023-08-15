The owner of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Tio Javi’s Mexican Grill has purchased the nearby Cort Furniture building for $2.6 million.
BB Prime Property LLC bought the building at 4810 Constitution Ave. in a deal that closed Monday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the buyer. Christopher Bachman, who owns the popular restaurants that bookend the building, is listed as an officer with BB Prime Property.
Bachman’s plans for the property have not been disclosed, Hebert said.
The vacant furniture building is just over 21,000 square feet and sits on a lot that is just under an acre. The property has 29 parking spots, which are often a premium on nights when the restaurants are busy and events are going on at the nearby Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Evan Scroggs with Lee & Associates, who represented the seller, said Cort Furniture moved out of the building at the start of the year.
“It’s a really nice building with good showrooms, docks, a sprinkler system,” he said. “There are a lot of really nice features about the building.”