The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe.
Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is actively looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
Work is underway to open restaurants or find locations in several other markets including Pensacola, Florida; McAllen, Texas; Irving, Texas; and Madison, Mississippi.
“This is one of the biggest expansion years we’ve ever had,” Henderson said. “We have a radius we want to grow in. All the way up to Nashville, to mid Texas and to the Florida Panhandle.”
Along with expanding Salad Station into new markets, Henderson wants to backfill areas. Shreveport and Ruston are the two largest cities in Louisiana without a location; the focus in the next year is to find spots for the company there.
Plans are also underway to open more Salad Stations in Lafayette and metro New Orleans. The company has one restaurant in Lafayette, but Henderson said the area could support more. And while there are locations in New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, Covington, Slidell and Kenner, he said the greater New Orleans area could use a couple of more Salad Stations.
Henderson and his mother, Cindy, opened the first Salad Station in 2012 and started franchising the business three years later. Customers choose between dozens of different salad ingredients, including leafy greens, proteins, nuts, vegetables and cheeses, and pay by the pound. There are now 28 restaurants from Arkansas to Florida.
In spite of rising food costs and inflation, the chain saw sales increase by 13% in 2022, Henderson said. He credits the increased business on efforts to control spending and reduce waste. Salad Station cut food costs by 7% during the year and made efforts to reduce paper usage, a move that he said saved franchisees as much as $1,000 a month.
“We’re laser focused to even further grow our sales,” he said.