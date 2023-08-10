The Satanic Temple has dropped its lawsuit against Lamar Advertising, claiming it has resolved the issues that led it to challenge the Baton Rouge-based firm over billboards promoting the organization’s “Satanic Abortion Ritual.”
In a filing Monday in Arkansas federal court, the Satanic Temple asked a judge to nix the case with prejudice, meaning the organization cannot file another suit over the matter.
“The parties have resolved all issues between them, and there remain no issues to be decided by this Court,” the filing said.
The suit was officially dismissed the same day by the clerk of court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville, court records show.
Matt Kezhaya, an attorney for the Satanic Temple, said the two parties "settled their differences by agreement." He said the terms of that agreement are confidential.
Kezhaya said he wasn't privy to any future advertising plans for the temple.
Attorneys for Lamar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Satanic Temple sued Lamar in federal court in February 2022, claiming the advertising company illegally backed out of a deal to run billboards in Arkansas and Indiana promoting the “Satanic Abortion Ritual.” The ritual is intended to relieve the “guilt, doubt, and shame” that can be associated with having an abortion, according to the group’s court filings.
The Satanic Temple, based in Salem, Massachusetts, bills itself as a religious organization that venerates Satan as a symbol but does not worship him — or any other all-powerful figures — outright. It has distanced itself from the Church of Satan, the decades-old institution that worships Lucifer.
Both Lamar and the temple continued to spar over motions as recently as April. They each requested a summary judgment in the case, but U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied their bids May 26, saying material facts were still in dispute.
A pretrial conference had been set for July 7, but that hearing was canceled shortly after Brooks’ order. A settlement conference took place May 30, and the case was reassigned from Brooks to Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock on May 31.
The temple unveiled its “Satanic Abortion Ritual” in August 2020. According to court filings, it involves taking deep breaths and reciting some of the group’s seven membership tenets before and after an abortion is performed.
To promote the ritual, the Satanic Temple enlisted SeedX, an international marketing firm, to design billboard advertisements and display them in Arkansas and Indiana near “crisis pregnancy centers,” which the temple says are “fake abortion clinics” that deter patrons from receiving the procedure.
On Sept. 15, 2020, SeedX signed a $16,000 contract with Lamar to run the billboards for about a month. That same day, SeedX sent the designs to Lamar for approval.
All of them carried the Satanic Temple’s logo, which depicts a “sabbatic goat superimposed over an inverted pentagram,” according to court filings. They also featured the same message: “Our religious abortion ritual averts many state restrictions,” a nod to abortion restrictions in Arkansas and Indiana.
Shortly thereafter, Lamar executives began expressing reservations about the designs and their accompanying messages, finding them “misleading and offensive,” according to the Satanic Temple’s suit.
Several days later, on Sept. 21, a Lamar representative told SeedX the designs had been rejected. SeedX sent Lamar new designs in an attempt to mollify Lamar, but the advertising company ultimately canceled the contract on Sept. 25.
The Satanic Temple argued Lamar unfairly terminated the pact without explanation. It claimed Lamar owns all the “suitable” billboard spaces in Arkansas and Indiana, and that it eventually had to buy billboard space in Phoenix for $80,000, substantially more than the Arkansas contract.
Lamar tried to quash the suit, largely based on jurisdiction and monetary threshold arguments. It said the Satanic Abortion Ritual ad designs “were misleading and offensive because they suggested that participants could disregard state law.”
Lamar also said the Arkansas court lacked jurisdiction because the contract amount in question did not exceed the required $75,000 threshold for a federal court case. It claimed Arkansas wasn’t the proper venue because the contract was signed by a Lamar representative from Indiana and was ultimately canceled by an executive in Louisiana.