SCORE to host business startup seminar Tuesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on how to start a business from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as myths and realities of entrepreneurship, components of business ownership, funding and basics of creating a business plan.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
Walk-On's opens Thibodaux location
A Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open Monday in Thibodaux.
The restaurant is located at 908 N. Canal Blvd. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
This will be the 21st Walk-On's in Louisiana.
Jersey Mike's Subs opens Central location
Jersey Mike's Subs is now open at 14375 Grand Settlement Blvd. in Central.
Pete Amadeo and Marshall Hahn are the franchise owners. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Jersey Mike's has more than 2,500 locations nationwide and 10 in south Louisiana.
Commercial flooring company gets new owners
A former executive with RCC Flooring has purchased the New Orleans-based commercial flooring company.
Patrick and Shannon Able completed the deal at the end of July. Patrick Able has more than 25 years of commercial flooring management and sales expertise, including serving as vice president of business development for RCC. He will serve as president and CEO, while Shannon Able will be chief operating officer.
Mark Royerre, who owned and operated RCC since 2003, was the seller.
RCC Flooring serves customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama providing product selection, sales, installation, maintenance, reclamation and recycling. The business is a founding member of StarNet Worldwide, the nation’s largest group of independent flooring contractors.