The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million.
Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
Halle Properties has the same address of the corporate offices of Discount Tire. Discount Tire dubs itself the nation’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, with more than 1,100 locations in 36 states. The company was founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle. The business has a “tires only” model -- it’s only been in the past year or so that Discount Tire started selling and installing windshield wipers. Discount Tire has two Baton Rouge area locations: one at 9700 Florida Blvd., the other at 37361 Market Place Drive in Prairieville.
The 10,227-square-foot Sears Auto Center building sits on the outer ring road of the Mall of Louisiana. It has been vacant since spring 2021, when Sears shut down its last department store in the state. The two-level Sears anchor store in the Mall of Louisiana is still vacant.